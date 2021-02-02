Epic ICON FJ44 perfectly melds old school and new

ICON is a company known for taking old vehicles and completely transforming them into something new. The company made its name converting old Broncos to better than new, but that’s not all it’s about. The latest product is the ICON Old School Edition FJ44 Landcruiser. The vehicle has a powder-coated aluminum body in Eucalyptus Green with a seven-layer insulated gray top.

The styling of the vehicle is old-school and rather military-like. The vehicle also has an aluminum 6.2-liter LS V8, making up to 430 horsepower and 450 pound-foot of torque in addition to the completely redone exterior. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an Atlas II two-speed transfer case.

ICON also fits the car with hydroboost-assisted Brembo Sport Brakes allowing it to stop much better than the original vehicle. The suspension features Fox Racing coil-overs and Dana 60 rear axles with Dana 44 front axles. Meaty BFGoodrich all-train tires are mounted to forged aluminum rugged vintage-inspired wheels. The truck also has a custom interior with heated seats and a multimedia system featuring Apple Carplay, navigation, and Bluetooth. The truck costs $237,000.

