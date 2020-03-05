Western Digital WD Gold Series U.2 NVMe Enterprise SSD range introduced

Western Digital as this week introduced its new WD Gold Series U.2 NVMe Enterprise SSD range, specifically designed for small nd medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to easily transition to NVMe storage and dramatically improve application performance. The new WD Gold NVMe SSDs are based on 3D TLC NAND SSD media and secure boot and secure erase provide customers with additional data-management protections.

“Pick any industry – the world is being transformed by data. There is transformation and innovation happening across many IT fronts, and across virtually every industry, large and small, and it’s all driven by data,” said Phil Bullinger, senior vice president and general manager, Data Center Business at Western Digital. “Transitioning to NVMe is fundamental to unlocking the performance potential of high-speed storage media, enabling new applications, use cases and workloads. The addition of WD Gold NVMe SSDs to our currently shipping high-capacity WD Gold HDDs means channel partners and customers have expanded, robust options to achieve faster time-to-value.”

Shipping in early cQ2 2020, the new WD Gold NVMe SSDs will be available in four capacities 960GB, 1.92TB, 3.84TB and 7.68TB to channel partners and end customers.

Source : TPU

