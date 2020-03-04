Kingston DC1000M U.2 Enterprise SSD

Kingston has introduced a new addition to their range of enterprise SSD storage solutions announcing the availability of the new Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSDs for mixed-use in data centers. The new DC1000M enterprise SSD storage has been designed to support a wide range of data-intensive enterprise workloads, including Cloud computing, web hosting, high-performance computing (HPC), virtual infrastructures, artificial intelligence and deep learning applications says Kingston. The new DC1000M SSDs are available in 960 GB, 1.92 TB, 3.84 TB and 7.68 TB capacities and come with a limited 5 year warranty.

“The Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSD features high-storage capacity and best-in-class enterprise performance. It offers a high-performance Gen 3.0 x4 PCIe NVMe interface enabling high throughput and low latency on standardized platforms. It’s designed to deliver up to 540K IOPS of random read performance and 3GB/s of throughput. The DC1000M is backed by strict QoS requirements to ensure predictable random IO performance as well as predictable latencies over a wide range of workloads.”

“Mission critical services and Cloud-based applications depend not only on lightning-fast IOPS and bandwidth, but also on the consistency and predictability of the data being serviced,” said Keith Schimmenti, enterprise SSD business manager, Kingston. “DC1000M provides the stability and low latency for the evolving data center, while powering the workloads that require one drive write per day (1 DWPD) endurance.”

For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Kingston DC1000M U.2 NVMe SSD product page by following the link below.

Source : Kingston

