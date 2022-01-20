Rechargeable engraving pen set for wood, metal, glass, plastics and more

Makers and hobbyists looking for a small precise handheld engraving pen set that can also be used to polish small items, may be interested in the SGS PRO . A smart mini electric engraving pen and polisher that has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $160,000 thanks to over 1,700 backers with still 36 days remaining. The unique polisher features a companion application and Bluetooth connectivity enabling you to easily adjust speeds and modes which are displayed on the engraving pens OLED display for reference.

SGS PRO engraving pen set

The engraving pen can be used onward, metal, glass, gold, rocks, crystals and a wide variety of different plastics. Featuring 5 different settings and a maximum speed of 20,000 rpm the engraving pen is fitted with a long life battery and comes with over 40 different bits to get you started. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SGS helps refreshing your loved items, giving a new face, and customising your exclusive items, different materials like plastic, wood, stone, steel, aluminum, gold, glass, ceramics, and even crystals/minerals like jade. SGS PRO follows in the lines of its predecessors, the SES PRO (an electric screwdriver kit) and the SDS PRO (an electric drill-pen), featuring with its exclusive SMC (Smart Motion Control system).”

With the assumption that the SGS PRO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the SGS PRO polishing and engraving pen project play the promotional video below.

“The SGS PRO’s advanced 32-bit microprocessor which comes with 4 customised mode. You can precisely customise speed by every 500 rpm and direction by forward/reverse of every single mode easily via ARROWMAX smartphone app that’s available for Android and iOS. The customised data are automatically saved to the SGS. Its lowest being at 10000 RPM and highest at 20000 RPM. Customised mode builds confidence to you when you keep designing or doing work on one/same material.”

“SGS PRO features a built-in OLED with direction, Dynamic display, selected mode and battery indicator bar , allowing you to see everything you need at a glance, even when it is charging. When switching the direction or adjusting speed you’ll always know the exact setting.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the polishing and engraving pen, jump over to the official SGS PRO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

