Energy monitor module for microcontrollers

Developers, engineers and makers looking for way to monitor energy usage on their next project may be interested in a new energy monitor module featured on the Hackster.io website this month and created by Christopher Mendez Martinez. The small module can be used with almost any microcontroller and provides a convenient way to monitor voltage, current, active power, power factor, and electrical energy through UART.

“If we knew how much energy we use at each moment, I am convinced that we would use it better, just for the pleasure of seeing the consumption metrics go down. I verified this once I installed a screen showing the energy consumption of my house in the corridor. With the fact of announcing that the number with the W next to it, the bigger it was, the more expensive the bill would be at the end of the month, I already had my family turning off things, just to see it go down.”

Energy monitor module

“I’ve been making videos of power meters for a while now and I set out to create a metering module that we could easily use with any microcontroller. If you are a visual learner I know that a video is worth more than 1000 words, so here is a tutorial video. (I am a Spanish speaker, so please consider turning on English subtitles):”

“I designed the circuit in EasyEDA, using the available components (which are many) to also be able to request the assembled board from there, from the surface mount components and those that are not, all that remained to do was solder the white connector and the pins. (for saving).”

Source : Hackster.io





