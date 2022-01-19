Stop email tracking with encrypted email from Proton

Would you prefer not to have your email tracked by large companies and third parties, spying on your conversations, tracking and scanning your email for “personalised advertising”. ProtonMail has this week announced the launch of its fully integrated tracking protection feature to help its users enjoy a cleaner, more private inbox, free from snooping advertisers and data collectors.

ProtonMail is a secure Switzerland-based email service that provides you with encrypted email accounts via both desktop and mobile applications with support for both iOS and Android operating systems. ProtonMail is incorporated in Switzerland, which means all user data is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws.

Once you sign up for a ProtonMail email account, you will benefit from end-to-end encryption and zero access encryption to secure emails. Meaning that not even the ProtonMail engineers can decrypt and read your emails and as a result, no third parties can snoop on your private communications or scan your email for your personal data. Extending your privacy, the Proton Calendar and Proton Drive services extend privacy to your events and documents and your secure email service is fully integrated within encrypted calendar enabling you to keep your events completely private and out of prying eyes.

Encrypted email stops companies tracking your email

“ProtonMail is an email provider/service that respects privacy and puts people (not advertisers) first. Your data belongs to you, and our encryption ensures that. We also provide an anonymous email gateway. ProtonMail can be used on any device without software install. ProtonMail secure email accounts are fully compatible with other email providers. You can send and receive emails normally. We believe email privacy should be available to all. That’s why our code is open source and basic ProtonMail accounts are always free. You can support the service by upgrading to a paid account.”

“The integrated tracking protection feature finds and blocks tracking pixels, and has already blocked more than 1.3 million trackers, despite being available to less than 1% of Proton users in its beta trial. Email tracking is a form of digital surveillance that has become a serious concern in recent years.

Over 40% of emails sent and received daily are now tracked. While ProtonMail has always blocked third party content (and therefore tracking pixels) by default, this new feature will allow users to read their newsletters, register for online accounts and fully engage with their emails without letting advertisers watch.”

For more information on how you can protect your email from tracking and third-party snooping jump over to the official ProtonMail website by following the link below

Source : Proton

