Elon Musk dishes updated details on the Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk is a big fan of Twitter and spends a lot of his time on the networking platform, dropping tidbits about vehicles and angering investors. One of the most recent tidbits that Musk gave up on Twitter came when fans asked about updates for the strangely styled Cybertruck. When asked for new details from a Twitter user, Musk responded that Tesla was working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel.

Reduced size by ~3%, center line is more level & lower window sill height — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk noted that an increase would be better for off-road and stated that the truck needed to “kick butt in Baja.” The Cybertruck was previously promised to use an adaptive air suspension with an adaptive ride height that could top out at around 16-inches. Another user asked what the most significant change to the truck was since the prototype version was unveiled.

We’re working on increasing dynamic air suspension travel for better off-roading. Needs to kick butt in Baja. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2020

Musk responded that the truck will be reduced in size by about three percent compared to the prototype and will have a more level centerline along with the lower windowsill. Making the truck smaller could help save weight, which would increase the driving range. Tesla has promised that the truck will come with between one and three motors depending on which version buyers choose.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals