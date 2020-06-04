Elite Dangerous Odyssey DLC lets you explore planets on foot

Developers Frontier have released a new trailer for the upcoming Elite Dangerous Odyssey content which will be available in early 2021. Allowing players to disembark and set foot on new worlds and expand the frontier of known space. “Be the first to step out onto countless unique planets as you discover land untouched since time began. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey invites you to become a true pioneer”.

“See the galaxy like never before. Touch down on breathtaking planets powered by stunning new tech, soak in suns rising over unforgettable vistas, discover outposts and settlements, and explore with unrestricted freedom.

Take on a wide variety of contracts and play your way, from diplomacy and commerce to lethal stealth and all-out combat. Diverse settings, objectives, and NPCs offer endless mission variety and a near infinite amount of content to enjoy.

Social hubs spread throughout the galaxy give Commanders the ideal place to plan their next move. Form alliances, procure services, and even find expert support in highly coveted Engineers. These public outposts also help you acquire and upgrade weapons and gear to perfect your playing style.

Experience intense first-person combat, kit out your character with an array of weapons and gear, and coordinate with teammates to master a multi-layered, deep, tactical environment where Commanders, SRVs and Starships converge.”

For more information on the new Elite Dangerous Odyssey content jump over to the official website by following the link below. Odyssey will be available for the PC via Steam and will also be on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Source : ED

