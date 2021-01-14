Elite Dangerous Odyssey release delayed

Elite Dangerous players patiently waiting for the release of the new Elite Dangerous Odyssey content, will be disappointed to learn that its developers Frontier have today announced the release of Odyssey has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic gripping the world. In an update posted to the official Elite Dangerous new site Frontier explains that :

“We are continuing with plans to bring Alpha access to our PC players and get boots on the ground. – This will now be a little later than originally planned, in early spring. Following the completion of our Alpha phase we are targeting a full launch on PC in late spring. – Elite Dangerous: Odyssey pre orders will be able to access the game with this release. – After continued feedback, iterations and balancing, we are targeting our release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the autumn of this year”.

The new Elite Dangerous Odyssey expansion allows Commanders to engage in missions, emergent quests and intense tactical combat on foot for the first time in the space simulation game, seamlessly merging with Elite Dangerous’ iconic cockpit experience. Check lout the quick gameplay trailer below to learn more.

“We wanted to share an update with you regarding the ongoing development of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. 2020 was a difficult year for many, but in spite of those challenges we are pleased with our progress towards what is a truly ambitious new era for the game. We’ve been delighted with the excitement and positive response to our development diaries, interviews, streams and trailers and want to thank all of you for your continued support.

The ongoing impact of the pandemic however, including the renewed lockdowns in 2021, continues to put added pressure on our teams and ultimately our development timeline. We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to make some adjustments and changes to our existing development roadmap.Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift.

Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.We would like to sincerely apologise to all of our community. We know you have been waiting patiently and how disappointing and frustrating this must be. With that in mind, we would like to share with you our latest roadmap so that you are fully aware of our plans.”

Source : Frontier

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals