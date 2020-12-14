Elite Dangerous Odyssey gameplay revealed

Frontier Developments has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming expansion set to release for the space simulation game Elite Dangerous. Elite Dangerous Odyssey will be made available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems sometime in the near future.

“See the galaxy like never before. Touch down on breathtaking planets powered by stunning new tech, soak in suns rising over unforgettable vistas, discover outposts and settlements, and explore with unrestricted freedom.”

“Elite Dangerous: Odyssey allows Commanders to engage in missions, emergent quests and intense tactical combat on foot for the first time, seamlessly merging with Elite Dangerous’ iconic cockpit experience.”

“Disembark, Commander, and leave your mark on the galaxy in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Explore distant worlds on foot and expand the frontier of known space. Be the first to step out onto countless unique planets as you discover land untouched since time began. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey invites you to become a true pioneer.”

To learn more about the Elite Dangerous Odyssey expansion jump over to the official Elite Dangerous website by following the link below.

Source : ED

