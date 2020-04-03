Elite Dangerous Fleet Carrier expansion details confirmed by Frontier

As expected game developer Frontier responsible for creating the space simulation game Elite Dangerous has confirmed more details about the new and highly anticipated Fleet Carrier expansion. A new trailer has been released teasing what you can expect from the huge “Fleet Carriers” expansion that will be moving into a beta test phase on PC systems in a few days time from April 7th 2020 onwards.

Gamers interested in taking part can now register their details over on the official Elite Dangerous website and consoles will be able to experience the new content during May 2020, before the Fleet Carriers expansion officially arrives during June 2020. Although due to the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic this date may slip.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the first look at the upcoming Fleet Carrier update will be coming to your screens on Thursday, 2 April! Lead Server Developer, Dav Stott, and Game Designer, Luke Betterton, will talk us through these vast vessels and how they’ll be shaking up the galaxy! This stream is pre-recorded, but both Dav and Luke and members of the community team will be in chat to answer any of your questions!”

Details of the new Elite Dangerous Fleet Carriers include :

– A Fleet Carrier costs 5,000,000,000 credits for the base model, which includes a Commodity Market and a Tritium Depot.

– The ships are individually owned, and the owner can only have one Fleet Carrier at a time.

– The owner can manage docking permissions.

– A Fleet Carrier has 16 landing pads.

– The jump range is only 500 lightyears.

– Require Tritium as fuel to perform a jump.

– Fleet Carriers require regular maintenance, which incurs weekly costs.

– There are multiple ways to manage a Fleet Carrier to continue generating revenue or minimize services when you wish to reduce running costs.

Source : ED

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals