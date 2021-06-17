ELEX II open world RPG announced by THQ Nordic

This week THQ Nordic have released a new trailer for their upcoming open world RPG game ELEX II, which when released will be available to play on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X and Xbox One and PC. The sequel to the vintage Open World RPG ELEX will allow you to explore the planet of Magalan with unprecedented freedom, using your trusted jetpack to traverse the world. Other features include the ability to interact with a live-in world, full of unique NPC is who will remember what you’ve done and react accordingly, explains the develop and team at THQ Nordic.

Other features of the ELEX II open world RPG are the ability to be killed which will have an effect on the story as well as the ability to join or leave your group depending on how you behave, as well as engage in “fluid close and ranged combat with a massively improved control system”. As soon as more details about a release date made available we will keep you up to speed as always, in the meantime check out the new ELEX II trailer below.

“ELEX II is the sequel to ELEX, the vintage open-world role-playing experience from the award-winning creators of the Gothic and Risen series, Piranha Bytes. ELEX II returns to the post-apocalyptic Science Fantasy world of Magalan – with massive environments that can be explored with unrivaled freedom via jetpack, you will be able to move through the epic story any way you want.”

“Several years after Jax defeated the Hybrid, a new threat arrives from the sky, unleashing the dangerous powers of dark Elex and endangering all life on the planet. In order to defend the peace on Magalan and the safety of his own family, Jax has to go on a mission to convince the factions to unite against the invaders and find his own son, Dex, who got separated from him … Dive into a huge, hand-crafted, completely unique world with multiple factions and diverse environments set in a post-apocalyptic science fantasy universe.”

Source : Steam

