Splach off-road electric scooter for adults 40km range, 38km top speed

Splach as a new off-road electric scooter for adults capable of top speeds of up to 38 km/h or 24 mph and a range of 25 miles or 40 km. The miniature motorcycle design is equipped with a quick swap battery pack that can be replaced when flat in just seven seconds. Thanks to the powerful 960watt electric motor the small electric scooter is capable of climbing inclines up to 28%. Other features include dual suspension, a low centre of gravity dual wave disc brakes and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $1099 or £796 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 63% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Splach campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021.

“The patented proprietary beefy motor delivers great torque up to 960W to take your ride over various terrains, bustling urban jungles, unpaved rail trails, rocky roads, or even 28% incline hills can be zipped up from the crazy boost. Plus the 10 x 2.5″ pneumatic fat tires provide enhanced traction and stability as well as the superior dual suspension system, they stick you to the route and smooth out the bumps for you. The dual wave disc brakes prevent them from overheating, ensuring the ride safe non-stop.” To learn more about the Splach electric scooter for adults project play the promotional video below.

“Shred on all terrains for all kinds of exhilarating adventures. 10″ pneumatic tires are interchangeable, meaning you could choose between road bike tires or off-roading tires, depending on your destination and purpose for the cruise. The front and rear wave disc brakes provide the maximum braking power without compromising safety & stability as well as prevent brake fade.”

“The foot peg extension is an optional add-on. The foot peg can be extended to enlarge the area for the foot stand, withstanding the rigors of the most demanding of road riding and increase stability and comfort along the way. The constant acceleration can be reached at 24mph（38 km/h）within 4-6 seconds, allowing you to blaze through whatever underneath speedily. “

Source : Indiegogo

