Bird foldable Air electric scooter $599

Bird has launched a more affordable foldable electric scooter this week named the Bird Air priced at $599 or £399 and the original Bird One priced at $1,299 is still available in Jet Black, Dove White and Electric Rose. The new Bird Air electric scooter offers riders a top speed of 16 mph (25 km/h) and range of up to 16 miles (25 km).

The Bird Air has been designed for urban commuters and anyone looking for a new way to get around their neighborhood, says the development team at Bird. “Ideal for urbanites and suburbanites heading to and from work or riding with friends and family”. The Bird Air is also equipped with smart bluetooth connectivity and can update its software automatically via the Bird App. The Bird Air electric scooter will launch internationally beginning in November, 2020.

Features of the Bird Air include :

– Portable Design – With a sleek, lightweight, and foldable design, the Bird Air can accompany you while on the go.

– Ride in Style – The Bird Air is offered in Jet Black and Sonic Silver.

– Weight Capacity – The Bird Air can accommodate a max load of 220 lbs.

– Bluetooth Connectivity – The app lets you easily lock, unlock, locate, and track your Bird Air.

“Bird Air was born out of the groundswell of support we’ve seen this year for modeshift and micromobility as individuals increasingly demand sustainable, socially-distant transportation alternatives for their active lifestyles,” said Scott Rushforth, Chief Vehicle Officer at Bird. “While shared electric scooters like our Bird Two are one critical piece of the puzzle, personal vehicles such as Bird Air extend the reach and accessibility of micromobility to a much broader audience, meaning more people on two wheels and fewer people in cars.”

Source : Bird

