Reevo hubless electric bike hits Indiegogo

Styled like something from the movie Tron, the Reevo hubless electric bike is now available to back via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website providing earlybird backers with a chance to benefit from considerable savings. Designed for the modern urban cyclist its creators it Beno based in the United States have created a unique electric bike equipped with a variety of smart functionality such as fingerprint recognition access, GPS tracking and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $2278 or £1640 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Reevo campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Reevo electric bike project play the promotional video below.

“Beno is short for Be Innovative, which has been our compass since Beno was established in 2016. We are a team of engineers with a passion to build amazing things that contribute towards a smarter, more connected future. We focus on solving modern mobility challenges through technological advancement. Building wonderful things that make people happy makes us happy; and that is our goal – which we’ve summed up in The Beno Promise.”

“The most striking bike ever built is also the most secure bike ever built! It’s virtually theft proof, featuring a one-touch fingerprint sensor, and integrated, automatic lock and GPS tracking. One can never be too cautious! Reevo’s redundant fail-safe measures, like a removable main battery with internal security system backup battery keep your bike just that—yours.”

“Reevo is now available in 3 new color options in addition to Stealth Black! Introducing Satin Blue, Saddle Brown, and Wine Red. Pure engineering excellence, secured with world-class triple-barrier security and built around a strong, lightweight core with a sleek stealth black finish.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric bike, jump over to the official Reevo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

