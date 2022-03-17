Elden Ring Steam Deck optimizations and performance tested

FromSoftware launched its new open world adventure game Elden Ring on PC with a number of glaring issues that launch including no support for ultra widescreen monitors, stuttering and lag to name just a few. After a few updates have been released PC game is a little happier, but developer Valve has carried out its own optimizations to improve the performance of Elden Ring on their Steam Deck handheld console which has recently started arriving in the hands of gamers.

Elden Ring Steam Deck optimizations

The team over at Digital Foundry have put the new optimisations to the test and have created a video revealing what you can expect when playing Elden Ring on Steam Deck now that Valve has fixed many of FromSoftwares faults on PC.

“Join Rich for a journey back to the launch of ER on PC, how badly it ran on Steam Deck during the final days of the review period – and then how Valve’s optimisations via the Proton compatibility layer transformed the game. A handheld PS4? Better than Xbox One S? Find out for yourself… and yeah, tests on two high-end PCs with the 1.02.03 patch…”

Source : Digital Foundry

