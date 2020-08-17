EK high-performance White Vardar D-RGB fans now available

Liquid cooling gear manufacturer EK has this week announced the availability of its new high-performance White Vardar D-RGB fans complete with RGB lighting. The frame of the fan is constructed in a matte white, with milky white fan blades that diffuse the light. These fans have a dual ball bearing, most commonly used in industrial fan applications. The operational range starts at 500rpm and goes all the way to 2200rpm. The new fans are now available to purchase priced at €23.

“This extended range allows for a wide range of scenarios, covering the requirement of either silence or high performance in a single fan. Aside from the low rpm operation, the fan features a Start-Stop function that will provide the user with a true 0 dB noise environment. When a fan curve is set with the minimum threshold point below 25-30% PWM duty cycle (depending on the motherboard model), the motor and electronics will turn off and the fan will simply stop spinning. EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB – White restarts operation automatically as fan control ramps up its operational duty cycle past threshold start-stop point.”

– High-static pressure / low noise profile – Unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB – White is built specifically for computer liquid cooling systems, namely radiator cooling. Vardar’s design and construction are also perfectly suitable for high-performance air coolers, as well as restrictive cases with dust filters when used as case fans.

– High-quality motor and bearing assembly – New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings, and Dual-Ball bearing with 50,000 hours of lifespan (MTBF), ensure uninterrupted operation for years to come, while precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment brings performance on demand.

– Sealed-edge fan casing – A classic and effective square shape of the fan casing provides optimal performance in either pull (suction) or push (pressure) regime without hydraulic losses, thus ensuring the optimal cooling capacity of your liquid cooling radiators. The classic shape of the fan frame also allows for easy cable routing when grouping more fans on one radiator.

– Timeless design – The EK-Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB fan with its simple square frame fits into any liquid cooling setup without drawing too much attention to itself.

– Advanced D-RGB connection – The Vardar EVO 120ER D-RGB is compatible with any popular D-RGB sync technologies from major motherboard manufacturers.

– Slim black cables – The Vardar RGB fan features simple slim black cables with no additional cable sleeving. This will enable easier cable routing and much less cable clutter.

– Daisy-chaining – The ability to link RGB connectors of multiple Vardar fans allows you to utilize a single D-RGB source to power the LEDs of several Vardar fans without creating a cable clutter.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals