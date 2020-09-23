EE launches SIM only version of its Full Works for iPhone Plan

EE recently announced its Full Works for iPhone plan and now they are launching a SIM only version of the plan for people who have an existing iPhone.

The plan will give you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade in a monthly plan along with your data texts and calls.

The Full Works SIM only plan also gives customers the option to select BT Sport Ultimate app access as a Smart Benefit – giving them access to amazing live and on demand sport on the BT Sport App, including Premier league, Champions league, WWE, UFC, Rugby and more. Alternatively, customers can choose theRoam Further Pass, so they can take their plan’s allowance to even more places without paying more, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, EE said: “Following the success of our Full Works for iPhone handset plans, we’re now extending the benefits so anyone with an iPhone can also get the best of EE and Apple in a SIM plan. Only with EE, do you get the reassurance of unrivalled unlimited, uncapped data, on the UK’s no 1 network, as well as the best of Apple entertainment ensuring those with an iPhone get a best in class experience.”

You can find out more information about the new SIM only Full Works for iPhone Plan over at EE at the link below.

