EE customers will get six months of Britbox for free

Britbox is the paid streaming service from UK broadcasters ITV, the BBC and others and now EE has announced that its customers will get six months free of the service.

As well as the six months free they will also get inclusive data, so anything you stream over the device will be free.

Launching on the 13th March, the six-month BritBox subscription offer allows all EE pay monthly mobile and tablet customers to stream the widest range available of award-winning British dramas, comedies, films and documentaries from the BBC and ITV.

BritBox offers the biggest collection of British box sets including: Top Gear, Downton Abbey, Happy Valley and Gavin & Stacey, with many box sets including Cold Feet, Classic Doctor Who, Shetland and Broadchurch unavailable on-demand anywhere else.

This new feature will be available to all new and existing EE customers from the 13th of March 2020, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals