The development team STEMBoT at have created a new educational robot specifically designed to provide innovative robotic solutions to stimulate students into learning more about programming, coding robots and robotics in general. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the STEMBoT 2 Educational Robot now available via Kickstarter with early bird pledges starting from $300.

“The STEMBoT 2, the best way to implement STEM and learn to Program at your before, during, and after school programs! After nearly a decade of success at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and several other high-level institutions, we have decided to redesign and share our educational robot, the STEMBoT with the ever-growing Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) education market. The STEMBoT has engaged thousands of students in computer programming, geometry, learning language prepositions, civil rights movements, and so much more.”

“Our mission at STEMBoT Inc (SBI) is to provide innovative robotics solutions and accessories to educators, hobbyists and professionals. We have designed one of the most powerful programmable robots in the market. STEMBoTs are extremely engaging for students, and are very easy for teachers to use. With our long term STEM education partners, SBI is excited to get the STEMBoT into every elementary school in the United States by 2025.

With your support, the STEMBoT 2 will be the most unique educational robot that has a continuous infusion of new innovative lessons, applications, and tools that span the entire Kindergarten – College spectrum. With the proposed development of the Online Education Suite, ALL of your students will gain a maximum level of exposure to STEM concepts as they go at their own pace through online lessons.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals