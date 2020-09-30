AAEON BOXER 8222AI compact AI edge mini PC

Hardware manufacturer AAEON has introduced a new compact artificial intelligent edge mini PC in the form of the AAEON BOXER 8222AI using the NVIDIA Jetson Nano SoC. Designed for AI edge computing, the Jetson Nano is equipped with a quad-core ARM Cortex -A57 MPCore processor, supported by NVIDIA Maxwell GPU architecture featuring 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores, offering speeds up to 472 GFLOPs and is capable of operating “multiple neural networks or processing several high-resolution images at the same time” says AAEON.

The NVIDIA Jetson Nano also features onboard 4 GB RAM and MicroSD card slot supporting up to 32 GB of storage and can be powered by a PSE Gateway allowing for deployment without requiring a dedicated power supply.

“The BOXER-8222AI is unique in its design by featuring a PoE PD (Powered Device) LAN port. This allows for deployment without a dedicated power supply by connecting with a PSE Gateway (Power Supply Equipment). The BOXER-8222AI utilizes the 802.3at standard, supporting power input of 25.6 W, more than enough to power the system and connected devices such as USB cameras and sensors. The BOXER-8222AI also features a flexible I/O loadout including a 40-pin I/O connector designed to support a wide range of sensors and controllers. It also features four USB3.2 Gen 2 ports, RS-232 COM port, as well as LAN, CANBus and HDMI ports. The BOXER-8222AI also supports Wi-Fi expansion with an onboard M.2 2230 slot.”

“The BOXER-8222AI is designed to operate in a range of rugged environments, featuring a fan-less design to ensure reliable operation. It can operate in temperatures from -10°C up to 70°C without a loss in performance. Its compact size also makes it easy to deploy in tight spaces, putting it closer to where it’s needed. AAEON offers industry leading service and support with the BOXER-8222AI, from providing technical support to end-to-end solutions to help reduce deployment times and shorten time to market. AAEON also offers manufacturer and OEM/ODM services to help with creating custom configurations, or designing systems from the ground up.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by AAEON, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals