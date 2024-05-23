Simply NUC extremeEDGE Servers designed for edge computing

Simply NUC, a leading provider of innovative computing solutions, has recently introduced its groundbreaking BMC-Enabled extremeEDGE Servers, set to transform the world of edge computing. These innovative servers address the limitations of traditional servers, which often struggle to deliver the required efficiency and cost-effectiveness for edge applications. By incorporating NANO-BMC technology, Simply NUC’s extremeEDGE Servers offer a innovative solution that combines server-like manageability with ultra-efficient compute nodes.

Servers Designed for Edge Computing

One of the key advantages of the extremeEDGE Servers is their ability to optimize energy efficiency by tailoring hardware to specific workloads. This approach not only reduces power consumption but also ensures that resources are allocated precisely where they are needed most. The servers’ advanced power management capabilities enable them to dynamically adjust performance based on real-time demands, resulting in significant energy savings and improved overall efficiency.

The BMC-Enabled extremeEDGE Servers are particularly well-suited for integrating AI inference at the edge. By allowing machine learning directly at the source, these servers eliminate the need for costly and time-consuming data transfers to centralized cloud-based systems. This localized processing reduces machine power requirements, network latency, and bandwidth usage, ultimately leading to faster, more efficient, and cost-effective AI inference capabilities.

Simply NUC extremeEDGE

Simply NUC recognizes that different industries have unique requirements when it comes to edge computing. To address this, the company offers three distinct series of extremeEDGE Servers, each designed to cater to specific industry needs:

extremeEDGE 1000 Series: Powered by Intel N5105 and N100 processors and supporting up to 32 GB of memory, this series is ideal for IoT gateways and military deployments. Its compact form factor and rugged design make it suitable for harsh environments and space-constrained installations.

extremeEDGE 2000 Series: Featuring octa-core AMD Ryzen Embedded processors and up to 96 GB of memory, the 2000 Series excels in AI applications and industrial automation. Its high-performance computing capabilities enable real-time data processing and complex machine learning tasks at the edge.

extremeEDGE 3000 Series: Designed for mission-critical deployments in challenging environments, the 3000 Series is powered by AMD V3C18I, 7840U, and Pro 8840U processors. With support for up to 96 GB of memory and 26 TB of storage capacity, this series delivers unparalleled performance and reliability in the most demanding edge computing scenarios.

Simply NUC understands that every business has unique requirements, which is why they offer a wide range of customization options for their extremeEDGE Servers. With an initial offering of eight models, customers can select the server that best aligns with their specific needs. Whether it’s additional storage, enhanced networking capabilities, or specialized I/O interfaces, Simply NUC works closely with clients to tailor the servers to their exact specifications.

To ensure that businesses can access these innovative solutions without breaking the bank, Simply NUC offers competitive pricing for its extremeEDGE Servers. Detailed pricing information is available upon request, allowing potential customers to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of these servers for their specific use cases. By providing affordable, high-performance edge computing solutions, Simply NUC aims to make advanced technology accessible to a wider range of businesses and industries.

2024 extremeEDGE Servers

In addition to the extremeEDGE Servers themselves, Simply NUC offers a comprehensive ecosystem of edge computing accessories and complementary products to further enhance edge computing capabilities. These include advanced cooling solutions to ensure optimal thermal management, high-speed networking options for seamless data transfer, and robust security features to protect sensitive data and maintain system integrity.

Moreover, Simply NUC provides extensive support and consulting services to help businesses fully leverage their edge computing investments. From initial planning and deployment to ongoing maintenance and optimization, Simply NUC’s team of experts works closely with clients to ensure they achieve maximum value from its extremeEDGE Servers.



