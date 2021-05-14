EyeCloudAI CDK open edge AI camera kit compatible with OpenVINO



EyeCloudAI CDK is a new open edge-AI camera kit based on the Intel Myriad X, equipped with OpenVINO that will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website offering an edge-AI camera development kit for applications where privacy, real-time performance, reliability, and flexibility are paramount. The Core Board is based on an Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU and is compatible with the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO ToolKit. Pair a Core Board with any of three image signal processor (ISP)-ready sensor modules: a 2 MP rolling shutter module for normal applications, an 8 MP rolling shutter module for high-resolution applications, and a 2 MP global shutter module (based on the ON Semi AR0234) for high-speed applications.

“With EyeCloudAI CDK, developing and deploying a custom edge-AI camera solution easy — we’ve taken care of the AI optimization, sensor tuning, optics, tooling, and supply chain management so you can focus on your application. “

Possible applications for the use of the EyeCloudAI CDK edge AI camera kit include Fever-screening thermal camera with face-mask detection, Embedded AI and vision educational kit, Optical character recognition (OCR) system and Animal detector and remote pet monitoring, and are just a few examples.

Specifications of the EyeCloudAI CDK open edge-AI camera kit :

VPU Intel Movidius Myriad X MA2085

Vector Processors 16 SHAVEs

Vision Accelerators 20+

Neural Network Capability Two neural compute engines (up to 4 TOPS)

RAM 8 Gbits, LPDDR4 (1600 MHz, 32-bit)

Power Supply 5V / 2A

Input Data Interface MIPI 4 lane

Output Data Interface USB 3.0 / USB 2.0 (selectable with cable orientation)

Expansion Interfaces GPIO, I²C, SPI, SD/SDIO, UART, 2 x two-lane DSI (up to 2.5 Gbps per lane)

Dimensions 38 mm x 38 mm

Weight 9 g

Cable 30 cm USB Type-C

Sensor Modules

