Symtik S1 Boost EDC screwdriver and bit storage solution

The Symtik S1 Boost EDC Screwdriver is a compact versatile multitool not only provides bit storage but also features a hidden handle to provide extra force when needed. Its innovative design and unique features make it a highly practical tool for a wide range of tasks, from repairing electronics to DIY home improvement projects and a perfect every day carry (EDC).

Despite its small size, it can store 18 different screwdriver bits, providing a wide range of functionality. This impressive storage capacity is a major advantage over traditional screwdrivers, which often require separate bit sets that can be cumbersome to carry around. With the S1 Boost, all the bits you need are conveniently stored within the tool itself, making it a truly all-in-one solution.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the S1 Boost is its integrated power-boosting lever. This cleverly concealed mechanism is housed within the handle of the screwdriver and can triple the rotational force when extended. This increased torque makes it easier to deal with stubborn or tightly fastened screws, a common challenge when working with electronics or appliances. The power-boosting lever is a testament to the thoughtful engineering behind the S1 Boost, providing enhanced functionality without adding to the tool’s size or weight.

The S1 Boost also includes a rotatable end cap for easy locking and release of bits, and a built-in locking ball for effortless bit retrieval. These features make changing bits a breeze, saving time and effort during tasks that require multiple bit types. Additionally, the screwdriver has a magnetic head that can hold 3-4 spare screwdriver bits and attract screws. This provides convenient access to backup bits and easy handling of screws, further enhancing the tool’s usability.

Despite its impressive features, the S1 Boost remains remarkably portable. It’s small enough to fit in a pocket, backpack, or toolbox, ensuring you always have a versatile screwdriver on hand when you need it. This portability makes the S1 Boost an excellent choice for a wide variety of tasks. Whether you’re repairing electronics, extracting batteries, fixing appliances, undertaking DIY home improvement projects, opening boxes, or repairing various modes of transportation, the S1 Boost is up to the task.

If the Symtik S1 Boost campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2024. To learn more about the Symtik S1 Boost EDC screwdriver and bit storage solution project preview the promotional video below.

The Symtik S1 Boost EDC Screwdriver is a compact, versatile tool that offers a wide range of functionality. Its innovative design, including an integrated power-boosting lever and a storage capacity for 18 different screwdriver bits, makes it a highly practical tool for a variety of tasks. Whether you’re a professional tradesperson or a DIY enthusiast, the S1 Boost is a tool that’s well worth considering.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the EDC screwdriver and bit storage solution, jump over to the official Symtik S1 Boost crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

