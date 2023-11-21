SHARKZ titanium EDC micro knife its Kickstarter

If you are looking to refine your everyday carry (EDC) gadgets you might be interested in a tiny tool, ready to tackle any cutting job with ease. Meet SHARKZ, the micro knife that’s about to become an indispensable part of your everyday carry collection. This little powerhouse isn’t just another blade; it’s a testament to the wonders of modern engineering, a trusty sidekick for everything from opening packages to cutting through the toughest of materials.

Crafted from Grade 5 Titanium, SHARKZ micro knife is the epitome of strength and longevity. This isn’t your average knife; it’s a robust companion that’s waterproof, fireproof, and resistant to the wear and tear that would normally wear down other tools. Whether you’re heading to the office or embarking on an outdoor adventure, SHARKZ is built to last, ready to face whatever challenges come your way. Early bird incentives are now available for the unique project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

At the heart of SHARKZ’s exceptional cutting power is its tungsten carbide blade. This isn’t just any blade; it’s composed of 90% tungsten carbide, making it sharper than your standard knives. Its incredible hardness ensures that it keeps its edge use after use, providing you with a reliable cutter that’s always at the ready.

Despite its mighty capabilities, SHARKZ is the epitome of portability. Measuring just 5cm, it’s designed to be effortlessly attached to your keyring, clipped to your gear, or slipped into your wallet. Don’t let its size fool you; SHARKZ packs the full punch of a larger knife, always within easy reach.

What sets SHARKZ apart is its blend of materials that ensure lasting sharpness, distinguishing it from ordinary knives. You can expect consistent, top-notch performance on a variety of materials, whether you’re slicing through stubborn rope or cutting through cardboard and plastic.

With the assumption that the SHARKZ EDC knife crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the SHARKZ EDC micro knife project evaluate the promotional video below.

SHARKZ also boasts an innovative design that offers instant accessibility. Unlike typical keychain cutters, SHARKZ features an upside-down orientation, so it’s ready to use right away, without the need to detach it from your keyring. This smart design streamlines your cutting tasks and saves you time.

When it comes to durability, SHARKZ’s blade is nearly as hard as a diamond, with a hardness rating of 9 on the Mohs scale. This impressive toughness means that your micro knife can handle the rigors of daily use while keeping its sharp edge. But SHARKZ isn’t just about utility; it’s also about personal style. With four unique designs to choose from, SHARKZ offers an aesthetic appeal that transcends its functionality. Select the design that matches your personal flair and carry a micro knife that’s not only practical but also a statement of your individual taste.

SHARKZ is more than just a keychain cutter; it’s a perfect harmony of design innovation, material excellence, and cutting-edge technology. It’s compact yet mighty, sharp yet enduring. As an essential addition to your everyday carry gear, SHARKZ doe For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and performance metrics for the EDC micro knife, jump over to the official SHARKZ crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

