The Necronaut modern EDC Knife

Arcane Design has created a modern EDC knife in the form of the Necronaut which has this month been launched via Kickstarter to raise the funds required to take the design into production. Equipped with a unique angular blade the EDC knife “hovers the line between elegance and durability” say its creators.

“Arcane Design was formed out of the desire to explore the unknown and discover its aesthetic. Our goal is to create unique knife designs and convert them into functional tools. Quality is the foundation of this conversion. We strive to create premium products that work and feel as good as they look. The Necronaut is a modern pocket knife that hovers the line between elegance and durability. It was designed as an everyday carry tool to help someone survive the cosmic void. Inspired by the tools of the future, this knife utilizes the best premium materials and build quality that the industry has to offer. If you ever find yourself lost in space, The Necronaut is the best knife to get you home.”

Dimensions of the Necronaut EDC knife :

– Blade Length: 3.50″

– Closed Length: 4.50″

– Overall Length: 8.0″

– Blade Thickness: 0.16″

– Handle Thickness: 0.52″

– Overall Weight: 5.08 oz

Materials used in the construction of the Necronaut EDC knife :

– Blade Steel: M390

– Blade Hardness: 59-61HRC

– Handle Material: 6AL4V Titanium

– Pivot Collars: 6061 T6 Aluminum

Features of the Necronaut EDC knife :

– Blade Style: American Tanto

– Blade Grind: High Flat Compound

– Locking Mechanism: Frame with Steel Lockbar Insert

– Pivot Assembly: Caged Bearings

– Pocket Clip: Titanium (Tip-Up, Right Carry)

– Manufactured by Reate

Source : Kickstarter

