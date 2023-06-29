Survival EDC fire starter Titanium necklace

It’s always good to be prepared for any eventuality and the Mjolnir Ti Asgardian Titanium jewelry range specifically designed for survival situations provides the perfect EDC fire starter. Always have the ability to start a fire when needed thanks to the hidden spark striker in this small yet perfectly engineered titanium necklace. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $98 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates).

The titanium jewelry have been specifically designed for survivalists and inspired by North mythology provide a number of features including being CNC machines with high precision, the survival implements are hidden inside to avoid affecting the model layout and design.

Lightweight and long-lasting the fire sparks are a reminder of the lightning effects of thunder, designed to last a lifetime and eco-friendly and the pendant pieces can only be released if you want them to be. There is no risk of the pieces falling apart or releasing by themselves say it’s creators.

EDC fire starter

“Jewelry that is made for survival, inspired by Norse mythology. The Norse believed that the gods could help and protect them against evil forces. The purpose of Mjolnir Ti pendants is to help, protect and even save a life as they will be crucial in emergency situations. As the name implies, the THOR pendant is themed around Thor’s hammer, also known as Mjolnir. Thor, who is considered to be the God of Thunder, inspired our choice to place a fire starter inside the pendant.”

Loki mini tool

“The LOKI pendant is inspired by the mythological Norse figure Loki. In addition to its shape, the pendant is also reminiscent of a knife from Norse mythology. The Loki Pendant was our first design, the primary purpose of which was to save a life. Many car accidents cause the seat belt to get stuck, then, only when the emergency services arrive, the seat belt can be cut off.”

