GPCA Loop Pro seesaw Titanium EDC carabiner $12

The GPCA Carabiner Loop PRC offers a new EDC tool that’s not just any carabiner; it’s a nifty piece of gear that brings together smart design and practical use in a way that makes you wonder how you ever managed without it

Featuring a lever mechanism inspired by a the mechanics of a seesaw, this carabiner can be used for a wealth of different applications as well as being fantastic at storing keys. You just give it a nudge, and voilà, your keys are on or off in a flash. No more wrestling with a stubborn ring or dropping your keys when you’re in a hurry. This little lever is a game-changer, making life just that bit easier. Early bird pricing are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $12 or £10 (depending on current exchange rates).

Now, if you’re someone who loves to keep things organized, you’ll appreciate the dual-hinge design. It’s like having a mini personal assistant just for your keys, keeping them sorted so you can grab the right one without looking. It’s all about making the small stuff in your day run smoother.

Titanium EDC carabiner

But wait, there’s more to this carabiner than just holding keys. It’s got a built-in bottle opener and a pry tool. So, whether you’re out camping and need to crack open a cold one, or you’re at home and need a little leverage to open a can, this carabiner has got your back. It’s the kind of versatility that makes you feel like a bit of a superhero, ready for anything.

The design is something else, too. It’s got this CNC Infinity Loop that’s not just about looking good. It feels good in your hand, too, and it’s strong. That’s because it’s all about ergonomics and structural integrity. It’s the kind of thoughtful design that makes you appreciate the little things.

Assuming that the GPCA Loop Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the GPCA Loop Pro Titanium EDC carabiner project look at the promotional video below.

GPCA Loop Pro

At the core of this carabiner’s toughness is its single steel wire construction. It’s like the backbone of the whole thing, giving it a springiness that keeps it working just right, use after use. It’s strong, sure, but it’s also got a bit of give, which is exactly what you want in something you’re going to use every day.

So, what we’ve got here is a carabiner that’s more than just a carabiner. It’s a handy tool, a key organizer, and a stylish accessory all rolled into one. Whether you’re an outdoorsy type, a busy professional, or just someone who appreciates well-made gear, the GPCA Carabiner Loop PRC is designed to make your everyday carry just that much better. It’s the little things that make a big difference, and this carabiner is proof of that.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the Titanium EDC carabiner, jump over to the official GPCA Loop Pro crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



