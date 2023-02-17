If you are in the market for an everyday bag you might be interested in the latest creation from the designers and development team at NiiD. Returning to Kickstarter for a 9th time NiiD have created a unique EDC bag which is now available to back from just $49. Designed to provide a modern Messenger, Tote, reversed Hobo and reversed Tote bag combination. The ST@TEMENT EDC bag can be converted into a number of different styles depending on your needs.

“NIID was founded by a group of backpack fanatics in 2015, in Charlottesville VA. Our team members used to work in the field of product design, architecture design, and fashion business, but now we all find the same passion in creating the most exciting solutions for everyday carry bags.”

“We don’t like putting ourselves in the box of “This is what a backpack must look like” but rather we are thrilled by the idea of “This is what a customer might need.” So we started thinking out ofthe box and created UNO in 2016, the world’s first modulized everyday backpack that allows you to customize it as per your carrying needs.”

If the ST@TEMENT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the ST@TEMENT EDC bag project view the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Then came FINO in 2017, a new concept hybrid sling pack with first-of-its-kind slim-fit cut. It is an innovative light-duty carrying solution of a perfect balance of form and function. For the past 3 years, NIID has served more than half. A million happy customers with unparalleled carrying solutions and we intend to keep it that way.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the EDC bag, jump over to the official ST@TEMENT crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

