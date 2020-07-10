ECS LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus mini PCs introduced

ECS has introduced as new mini PC systems this week in the form of the LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus.the energy efficient multifunctional mini PC systems have been created to provide users with home entertainment centres, workstations and smart home systems and can “seamlessly integrate digital content into your everyday life for faster, better and smarter way of living” says ECS.

“LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus’s M.2 interface of HDD and SSD deliver a great benefit with an extra space for expansion, and breathtakingly fast speed of data transmission. They adopt the latest wireless technology, 802.11ax, letting users to experience high-speed connection quality seamlessly. In addition, there are two standard RJ 45 Ethernet port for alternatives to broaden the use scenarios.”

LIVA Z3 Plus specifications:

– Intel Comet Lake-U 10th Gen Core Processors

– Support Intel Optane Technology*

– 802.11ax Wireless Connectivity*

– 4 Digital Microphones for Voice Recognition

– Alexa for PC

– 4K Resolution

LIVA Z3E Plus specifications:

– Intel Comet Lake-U 10th Gen Core Processors

– Support Intel Optane Technology*

– Support 2.5” SATA HDD / SSD Storage*

– 802.11ax Wireless Connectivity*

– 4 Digital Microphones for Voice Recognition

– 4K Resolution

– Embedded Capture Card*

(*Specifications may vary depending on model and/or SKUs. )

“LIVA Z3 Plus and Z3E Plus are designed to fit into its small size with a wide range of technology without compromising the ocular experiences. They provide not only the most popular interfaces, HDMI and mini-DP, to deliver quality videos but also be capable of broadcasting video with up to 4K UHD (4096 x 2160) resolution. What’s more, LIVA Z3E Plus has an optional HDMI-in capture card satisfying those who desire to record contents while conducting different sorts of activities such as playing online game, distance education, and so on.”

Source : Liva Z3 Plus : Liva Z3E Plus : TPU

