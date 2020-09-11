New ECS Liva Q1 mini PCs introduced

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has introduced new additions to its range of mini PC systems announcing the availability of the newly updated ECS Liva Q1D and ECS Liva Q1L systems. Offering the same processing power as the previous version but now equipped with more connectivity options the mini PCs are powered by Intel Apollo Lake low-power processors.

“LIVA Q1 series integrate varies kinds of I/O to support all your needs in one tiny PC that smaller than a mouse, including 2 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI and Gigabit LAN. Besides HDMI, LIVA Q1D gears with DisplayPort for users to connect double screens to speed up work efficiency. LIVA Q1L equipped with 2 Gigabit LAN to ensure the stability of your internet access and it can be separated into internal and external internet for security needs. These kinds of applications can be used for families to set up NAS system and for companies to secure their classified information.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet ECS for the new ECS Liva Q1D and ECS Liva Q1L systems, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official ECS website and product pages here: LIVA Q1D – LIVA Q1L

Source : Liliputing : ECS

