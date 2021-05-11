Sennheiser IE 900 flagship audiophile earbuds unveiled for €1,299

Following on from the sale of their consumer electronics division to Sonova, the develop and team at Sennheiser have unveiled their new audiophile earphones in the form of the Sennheiser IE 900 earbuds. The Sennheiser IE 900 are milled from a single block of aluminium to create the earphones’ unique triple-chamber absorber (T3CA) system.

Originally developed for the audio specialist’s acclaimed IE 800, the IE 900 features the next generation of the patented absorber system, which uses three chambers and an acoustic vortex milled into the nozzle to counter the masking effect. The Sennheiser IE 900 earbuds will be available to purchase from June for £1,099 or €1299.

“Extremely light and pliable, the audio specialist’s broadband transducers prevent distortion, deliver natural, balanced sound, and ensure audio transparency, regardless of listening volume. A newly developed membrane foil provides a high degree of inner dampening, ensuring minimized natural resonances and distortion (THD: 0.05% at 94 dB, 1 kHz). With a frequency response of 5 Hz – 48,000 Hz, the IE 900 reveals even the finest details in the music.”

“With the new IE 900 audiophile earphones, Sennheiser has brought together technical innovation, portability, meticulous attention to detail, and an uncompromising demand for perfection to deliver a listening experience without compromise. With high-res audio one step closer to hitting the mainstream, and 5G leading to higher quality streaming, audiophiles can enjoy the best of their music collection on the IE 900, wherever they are.”

“No detail is too small when you’re striving to set a new benchmark in portable audio fidelity. We designed every component of the IE 900 to work together to deliver extraordinary audio performance,” said Jermo Köhnke, Product Manager at Sennheiser. “Whether in long listening sessions at home or on the go, listeners will never have to compromise on their music experience.”

