E3 2020 cancelled due to Coronavirus



Adding to the ever growing list of events cancelled due to concerns over the Coronavirus, the latest technology conference to be affected is E3 2020, which has now been cancelled. The organisation responsible for creating the annual E3 games conference is currently exploring other options for possibly an “online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020”. Although no details have yet been released.

In a statement this week on the official E3 website the organisation explained :

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.

Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.

We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com.

We thank everyone who shared their views on reimagining E3 this year. We look forward to bringing you E3 2021 as a reimagined event that brings fans, media, and the industry together in a showcase that celebrates the global video game industry.”

Source : E3

