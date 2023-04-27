Boox Tab Ultra C E Ink tablet

Boox has launched their new Tab Ultra C: a 10.3″ ePaper Tablet PC this week equipping it with 4 GB RAM together with 128 GB ROM with an expandable microSD card slot to help keep all your documents and ideas. The Tab Ultra C e ink tablet is now available to preorder from the official Boox website priced at $599.99 or €649.99 depending on your location.

“We have incorporated the hallmark ultra-smooth performance of our Tab Series into the color E Ink tablet screen of Tab Ultra C, utilizing the BOOX Super Refresh Technology powered by an advanced Qualcomm Octa-core CPU and an exclusive GPU. This enables four distinct refresh modes optimized for various tasks such as reading, note-taking, and using apps on the ePaper screen. Notably, scrolling through webpages and news feeds is now an exceptionally seamless and enjoyable experience.”

E Ink tablet

“Featuring ample internal storage of 4 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM with an expandable microSD card slot, Tab Ultra C delivers an outstanding performance comparable to conventional tablets when using third-party apps. Similar to its monochrome counterpart, it is also equipped with a high-resolution 16MP rear camera that serves as a built-in document scanner with OCR functionality. Additionally, it is compatible with third-party photo and scan apps, providing versatile options for capturing and managing documents with ease.”

