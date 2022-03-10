Dynabook 8K Thunderbolt 4 dock $350

Dynabook has this week launched a new Thunderbolt 4 Dock allowing you to quickly and easily expand the connectivity of your laptop or compact PC. The new Thunderbolt dock features a Gigabit LAN, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports and is capable of supporting up to four 4K displays or a single 8K display.

Capable of transfer rates of up to 40 Gb/s, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock features two HDMI 2.0 connections and two DisplayPort 1.4. “Making connections to networks and modern peripherals and accessories blazing fast, while an integrated SD Card reader and combo audio jack offer added convenience.”

Thunderbolt 4 dock

“To help IT teams better manage deployed assets, the Dynabook Thunderbolt 4 Dock supports features like PXE Boot and Wake-on-LAN. The Dock not only maximizes the number of things you can connect to your laptop, but it charges it quickly too! With 90 watts of power delivery, the dock ensures a connected laptop’s battery is quickly recharged, with plenty of power to spare for connected accessories.”

The new Dynabook hub now available to purchase worldwide from partners and resellers and is priced at $350. For more details, full specifications and availability in your country, jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Dynabook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals