Sharp NEC introduces new E Series dvLED display

Sharp NEC Displays has today introduced its new entry-level NEC E Series of dvLED displays, offering larger, brighter images when compared to single LCD display options. Display walls can be easily created using the new range of indoor dvLED that can be custom built to fit a specific space or purpose, and are designed without seams for one continuous image wall display. The E Series dvLED displays offers bright panels, ranging from 600 cd/m² to 800 cd/m² with a tight pixel pitch from as low as 1.2 mm.

“Installing a dvLED wall depends on a wide range of factors, and we work with our customers to develop a cost-effective, long-term signage solution,” said Mark Miller, product specialist for Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “Our new E Series is ideal for the customer that needs an impactful digital signage solution at a lower price point, with the backing of an exceptional product warranty and customer service of a company like Sharp/NEC.”

“The E Series is the perfect entry into dvLED for those looking to replace aging projection or tiled LCD video walls. Similar to the FA/FE series, the E series is offered in a variety of popular sizes as kits, with everything you need to deploy an LED wall. Because dvLED delivers a brighter image than LCD display options and projection technologies, the E Series works well in bright environments like a windowed conference room with daylight, which would wash a projector image out”

Source : Sharp NEC : TPU

