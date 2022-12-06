Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming new Dungeons & Dragons film Honor Among Thieves that will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide during March 2023. Based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, it is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign world and although is a D&D film it has no connection to the film trilogy that was previously released under the banner of the D&D brand.

The Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. Your guess is as good as mine as to whether this will be any good or follow in the footsteps of previous D&D films. Let hope its more like the awesome Vox Machina animation series created by Amazon Prime and the Critical Role team.

Dungeons & Dragons film

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

The Dungeons & Dragons film release date set for March 31 2023.

“Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries.”

Source : Paramount Pictures





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals