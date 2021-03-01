Tiny Epic Dungeons quick play, 1-4 player, cooperative dungeon crawler hits Kickstarter



Gamelyn Games has returned to Kickstarter and launched its 24th Kickstarter campaign for its latest board game, Tiny Epic Dungeons. With still 15 days remaining Tiny Epic Dungeons has already raised over $1.1 million to over 22,000 backers. Tiny Epic Dungeons is a fully cooperative dungeon crawler for 1 to 4 players set in the fantasy world of Aughmoore. Victory in Tiny Epic Dungeons is achieved by defeating the Dungeon Boss! In order to do that, the Heroes will need to collect Legendary Loot, and Supreme Spells.

Tiny Epic Dungeons has already raised over $1.1 million to over 22,000 backers with still 15 days remaining. Early bird pledges are available from roughly $25 or £18. If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021.

“Heroes make their way through the dungeon one room at a time. Around every corner goblins and ferocious minions seek to block the Heroes’ path. Where there isn’t an enemy, traps are set, ready to spring on even the most prepared Hero. The game is played over 2 ACTS: the Dungeon and the Dungeon Boss. In both acts the players are constantly struggling against the waning firelight of their torch which decreases each turn. When the torch goes out, the Heroes are forever lost in the darkness.”

“After clearing the dungeon of all its minions and finding the entrance to the lair, players must engage in an epic battle against the Boss. Each boss has unique abilities and a lair with a unique environment that gives various advantages and disadvantages depending on the skill used and where the Hero attacks from.”

“These Epic Monsters cannot be slain by mere swords, axes, arrows, and the occasional spell. Ritual Rooms around the dungeon must be used to lower their magical bond to the dungeon. The Dungeon boss must be lured to these rooms to lower their defenses and allow the Heroes to strike the final blow!”

The Dungeon boss must be lured to ritual rooms around the dungeon to lower their defenses and allow the Heroes to strike the final blow.

Source : Kickstarter

