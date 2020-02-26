DS Aero Sport Lounge electric concept unveiled (Video)

The DS Areo Sport Lounge is a new concept electric vehicle that will be show off at the Geneva Motor Show next month. DS is art of the Citreon group and it launched itself as a separate brand a few years ago.

This new electric concept car will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds and around 680 horsepower.

With DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE, DS Automobiles is bringing a new shape of car to life. Welcoming as well as distinguished, restrained as well as generous, intelligent as well as poetic, this concept car previews our future. Through its proportions and body shape, DS AERO SPORT LOUNGE directs the airflow to optimise aerodynamic efficiency. Its length (5.00 metres) and its steeply raked roof line reduce drag and the air is directed from the front grille to the side aero details by passing through large 23 inch wheels their design shape being influenced by the air.

You can find out more information about the new DS Aero Sport Lounge concept car over at DS at the link below.

Source DS, Top Gear

