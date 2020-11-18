Dropbox Spaces 2.0 virtual workspace for team rolls out

Following on from the introduction of Dropbox Spaces last year the development team responsible for its development have this week rolled out an update releasing Dropbox Spaces 2.0. Bringing with it a wealth of new features, functionality and collaboration possibilities on the Dropbox platform. The latest 2.0 update is currently in a closed beta but Dropbox hopes to roll out the new version of Spaces to wider Dropbox users during the spring months of 2021. Spaces has been created to allow small teams to streamline their work, prioritize their day, and stay connected from anywhere.

Dropbox Spaces was designed to solve those problems. Our customers have always counted on Dropbox to make file sharing and organization easy. Now, with Spaces, we’re extending that core capability to make project collaboration easier for teams.

Since its introduction last year, Spaces has evolved to become a standalone, virtual workspace. The new Spaces brings projects and teams together so you can collaborate efficiently from kickoff to delivery. Here’s how Spaces can help your team move projects forward.

Keep projects on track and the team on schedule

– Get a single view of high priority tasks so you can quickly plan how to tackle the day.

– Track all tasks in one place—even across projects—including those that have been assigned to you or a teammate, and those you’ve created for yourself.

– Flexibly categorize and view project tasks within a list or calendar view—then add comments or links to related files so you can quickly jump into the work.

Manage your schedule for the day

– Connect your Outlook or Google calendar to Spaces to see your meetings for the day.

– Integrate with popular videoconferencing tools to track meeting notes, agendas, and follow-ups in Spaces.

– Join a meeting directly from Spaces with one click.

For more details on the latest Dropbox Spaces 2.0 jump over to the official Dropbox blog by following the link below

Source : Dropbox : Dropbox Spaces

