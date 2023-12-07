The ES26W Portable Folding Drone Landing Pad and Wireless Charger is a multifunctional device that offers a blend of convenience, efficiency, and durability. This innovative piece of technology has been designed with a focus on portability, power, and versatility, offering a wide range of features that cater to the needs of drone enthusiasts and digital tech users alike.

One of the standout features of the ES26W is its high energy density. With a charging power of 26W, it provides efficient power delivery to devices. This is further enhanced by the inclusion of both USB-A 3.0 and USB-C charging ports, which support two charging modes: 5V/2A and 9V/3A. This variety of charging options allows users to charge a wide range of devices, catering to the diverse needs of today’s digital landscape. Early bird specials are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

The ES26W also incorporates a solar panel made from ETFE material. This material is known for its durability and high conversion efficiency of 25% or more. This represents a significant improvement over conventional solar panels, offering a 12% increase in conversion rates. This increase in efficiency means that users can harness more power from the sun, making the ES26W a greener and more sustainable charging solution.

In addition to its charging capabilities, the ES26W also serves as a drone landing pad. The back of the device features a high-luminance, glow-in-the-dark apron pattern, which includes marked areas and reflective rivet recognition positions. This design aids drone recognition technology, making it easier for drones to identify and land on the pad, even in low-light conditions.

The durability of the ES26W is another key selling point. The solar panels are produced using solid-state colloidal injection molding panel technology. This manufacturing process creates a panel that is a single unit, resistant to wind, rain, and mud. The durability of the ES26W has been tested extensively, with the device passing over 10,000 folding tests.

Assuming that the ES26W funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the ES26W portable drone landing pad project appraise the promotional video below.

The ES26W also features 20 reserved mounting holes. These holes allow the device to be installed on various surfaces or hung up, offering flexibility in its placement. This feature, combined with its resistance to strong winds and dust, makes the ES26W a robust and versatile piece of equipment.

Despite its range of features and robust construction, the ES26W remains lightweight and compact. Weighing only 2kg and measuring 45cm in length and 16cm in width when folded, it is easy to carry and store. This makes it an ideal choice for those who need a portable charging solution that doesn’t compromise on power or functionality.

The ES26W also incorporates an aviation-grade aluminum alloy bracket. This feature balances a lightweight design with a strong load-bearing capacity, ensuring that the device is both easy to transport and durable.

The ES26W Portable Folding Drone Landing Pad and Wireless Charger is a versatile and efficient device that offers a range of features designed to cater to the needs of drone enthusiasts and digital tech users. Its combination of high energy density, multiple charging ports, high conversion efficiency solar panel, and durable construction make it a standout option in the market.

