ZUM R1 regulator complication automatic driver watch

ZUM watches has create a unique driver watch inspired by vintage cars and taking the form of the R1. Launched via Kickstarter the R1 driver watch is now available in a range of colors and finishes to suit your individual style and is fitted with a complication typically associated with more expensive brands such as ChronoSwiss, Louis Erard, MB&F, and Alain Silberstein says its designers at ZUM Watches.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $210 or £162, offering a discount of approximately 47% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ZUM R1 watch Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the ZUM R1 watch project watch the promotional video below.

“Our watch is aptly named the R1 because we built a REGULATOR MODULE (“R”) to showcase our talent for developing in-house complications with our inaugural watch (“1”). The R1 creates that feeling of a driver’s watch. It’s design evokes a classic sports car dashboard and our own steering wheel rotor to keep the automatic movement wound and all housed in a beautiful brushed stainless steel retro case that smoothly wraps onto your wrist.”

“The R1 is a superior watch built to last and with features usually only possible at much greater cost. Indeed, we are convinced you will have a very hard time to find a comparable watch at our prices. We will never abandon our commitment to the highest standards for construction and assembly and to reinvest our savings back into giving you more for your money.”

The R1 Dial comes in 4 choices: Black with Silver Subdials, Silver with Black Subdials, Black with Black Subdials, and Navy Blue with Light Gold Subdials. Black Dials are paired to a Black Rotor, the Silver with a Silver Rotor, and the Navy Blue with a Gold Rotor For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official ZUM R1 watch crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals