Dreame’s FurCatch FP10 Air Purifier Is Built for Pet Homes: and It’s Now on Sale for Spring

Spring is when everything freshens up. Except for many households, the air. Between seasonal shedding pets, trapped indoor allergens, and lingering odors from the winter months, this season can actually make air quality worse before it gets better. That’s where the Dreame FurCatch FP10 Air Purifier steps in, with a design that feels purpose-built for the realities of pet ownership.

And right now, it’s part of a limited-time Spring promotion, making it one of the more compelling air-quality upgrades to consider this season.

A Different Approach to Air Purification

Most air purifiers rely heavily on filters to do all the work. That’s fine, until you introduce pets. Hair clogs filters quickly, reduces airflow, and ultimately compromises performance over time. The FP10 tackles that problem at the source.

At the core of the device is a roller-based self-cleaning system that actively captures floating pet hair before it even reaches the filter. Dreame claims a 99.5% hair collection rate, with debris stored in a dedicated internal bin. This reduces the need for constant pre-filter cleaning and helps maintain consistent airflow over time.

Complementing this system is Dreame’s LoopBoost airflow design, engineered to circulate air more efficiently across the room. The company reports up to a 22× increase in hair capture efficiency and a measurable increase in overall purification performance. In practical terms, it helps pull airborne particles out of circulation before they settle on fabrics, in corners, and on surfaces.

Built for the Realities of Pet Living

Beyond hair, pet homes also deal with persistent odor challenges. The FP10 addresses this with its CataFresh™ odor removal system, which uses enhanced activated carbon to trap and break down smells at a molecular level. It’s particularly effective for common pet-related odors, from litter boxes to damp fur.

The purifier also features a multi-layer filtration system, including a high-grade H14 HEPA filter that captures fine particles such as dander, dust, and allergens. With a CADR of 350 m³/h, the FP10 is designed to refresh air quickly.

On the usability side, Dreame includes smart controls via the Dreamehome app, allowing users to monitor air quality, adjust settings, and automate operation. Noise levels range from a quiet 32 dB up to 62 dB, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, and shared pet spaces.

Spring Deal: Stackable Savings Make This the Moment

Here’s how the deal breaks down:

Original Price: $499.99

$499.99 Spring Sale Price: $349.99 (30% off)

$349.99 (30% off) Exclusive Code: FP10PRESS

Final Price with Code: $314.99

Total Savings: 37% off

Code Validity: March 25 – March 31

Grab it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GDDTJY9L

This stacked discount structure is worth noting—it’s not just a standard seasonal sale, but an additional code-based drop that brings the FP10 closer to mid-range pricing while maintaining premium functionality.



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