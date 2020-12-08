DrawBo robotic drawing tutor

DrawBo is a unique robot drawing tutor that can easily be personalised to help you draw or teach younger family members how to draw characters, objects and more. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project is coming to the end of its crowdfunding campaign and has been developed by team of engineers based in Cupertino California.

Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $149 or £112, offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the DrawBo Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the DrawBo project view the promotional video below.

“With DrawBo, your child can spend endless hours learning creative drawings from a patient tutor who never tires of teaching. Kids can learn to draw in the safety and convenience of their homes, with no worry about screen-time, commute-time to the art class, peer pressure and other distractions.”

“When you choose an image from the DrawBo mobile App, it gets uploaded into DrawBo’s memory using Bluetooth. DrawBo uses Artificial intelligence to split the image into simpler lines and curves to make drawing a multi-step learning. All you have to do is to give a pencil and a drawing notebook to your kid and ask them to follow DrawBo’s steps.”

DrawBo is an intuitive drawing tutor, judging the previous step’s complexity and determines the pause-time accordingly. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official DrawBo crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals