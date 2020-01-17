Feel focused or relieve stress using the Doppel smart band

doppel is an innovative smart wearable that creates a silent vibration on the inside of your wrist, providing a feeling like the ‘lub-dub’ of a heartbeat. Slower rhythms are calming, and faster rhythms help you feel more focused, just like music say its creators. doppel applies research in the areas of psychology and neuroscience to provide the correct rhythms for your needs. “Although doppel feels like a heartbeat, your heart rate won’t match doppel’s rhythm. It’s a natural, psychological effect.” Watch the demonstration video below to learn more

“doppel works by creating a silent vibration on the inside of your wrist which feels just like the ‘lub-dub’ of a heartbeat. Slower rhythms are calming, and faster rhythms help you feel focused – like music. Results showing doppel’s calming effect have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Scientific Reports. Once set, the doppel wristband can be used without a phone. Use touch controls to turn doppel on and off, switch between your faster and slower rhythms, adjust the intensity of the vibration, and more.”

“Create, save and sync your personalized rhythms using the free doppel app available for both iOS and Android. Use the doppel app to take your resting heart rate then try the five preset rhythms to feel relaxed, calm, focused, alert or energized. You can edit these presets, or create your own rhythms. Sync two rhythms at a time to the doppel wristband via Bluetooth.”

Source: Doppel

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals