Kangaroo doorbell camera from $20

The Kangaroo doorbell camera is available via Indiegogo priced from just $20 providing the most affordable and “easiest to use” currently on the market. The camera doorbell system requires no hardwiring thanks to its battery-powered camera which offers 12 months of use from 3 x AA batteries.

Features of the Kangaroo doorbell camera :

– $20 Doorbell Camera + Indoor Chime

– 1 year+ battery life on 3 x AA batteries (yes, included)

– Ships early July (with Chime)

– With Doorbell Camera, you’ll be notified when there’s motion, a ring, or both. No more squinting through the peephole.

– No hard-wiring. No tools necessary. Just pair Doorbell Camera with your WiFi, position it by your door, and peel-and-stick. Welcome to smarter home security.

– Package delivery or your neighbor with a cup of sugar? Now you know. See what Doorbell Camera sees straight from your smartphone.

– Porch piracy cost U.S. consumers over $8.2 billion in one year. Now it doesn’t have to.

Source : Indiegogo

