Playing DOOM using potato power

Over the years we have seen the iconic DOOM game played on a wide variety of different devices,but YouTuber Equalo has created a unique potato powered battery capable of providing enough electricity to be able to play DOOM on a TI-84 graphing calculator. She project originally started to provide enough power to run a Raspberry Pi mini PC but unfortunately didn’t provide enough electricity.

“Finally, success! After six days of labor and a garage full of potato stank, Doom was running on 100% potato power. While he was pleased with his experiment, Equalo discovered one unfortunate side-effect.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Equalo set out to get Doom running on a Raspberry Pi Zero, calculating he’d need about 770 slices of potatoes to generate the 100-120 milliamps and 5 volts required. He brought home 100 pounds of potatoes, boiled them (which increases the amperage), sliced them, and wired them up. Then he plugged in the Raspberry Pi.”

So if you have any potatoes in the bottom of your cupboards or drawers perhaps now is a good time to wire them up and use them to create some amazing projects.

Source : YouTube : PC Gamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals