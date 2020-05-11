Free DOOM Eternal update announced by Bethesda

Bethesda explains a little more about what you can expect from the new free update that will soon be rolling out to the DOOM Eternal game. As well as teasing the games first DLC as part of the first-year Season Pass. “We recently made console-exclusive adjustments and other balance changesto ensure the experience is just right on individual platforms, and will continue supporting and fine-tuning BATTLEMODE as needed. We’re also still committed to adding new playable demons and maps to the mode later down the line, which you’ll be able to enjoy for free.”

Main features of the new free DOOM Eternal update include :

Currently, we are hard at work on preparing Update 1 for all platforms, adding a host of optimizations, new event content, bug fixes and more. Hot on the heels of this awesome update, here’s a taste of some features to look forward to:

Empowered Demons

Spice up your campaign runs with Empowered Demons! When a player is killed in the single player campaign, the demon that felled them is beefed up and transported to another player’s game to fight again! Will you fall to this fearsome challenger or avenge your fellow Slayer? Take out an Empowered Demon and you’ll not only be rewarded with tons of health and ammo, but also bonus XP to progress in-game events!

BATTLEMODE Enhancements

We’re adding a suite of features designed to improve the overall experience in BATTLEMODE. Some of these additions include implementing Denuvo Anticheat features, changes to the tutorial walkthrough, poor network connection indicators, Echelon Leveling for players at the maximum level and a Death Report screen to offer players more combat insight mid-match.

Single Player Quality-of-Life Improvements

It’s not just BATTLEMODE that’s getting some enhancements! We’ve heard your feedback on the single player campaign and Update 1 addresses a few balance concerns and annoyances players have brought to our attention. Some of these changes include expanded demon tutorials, Dashing vertically in water and adjusting toxic damage while swimming.

Add a friend via Bethesda.net

BATTLEMODE is best with buddies, so we’re adding new features to build up a friends list via Bethesda.net. Using Account IDs, you can round up new pals in a flash to join you in the arena!

And More!

Those are just some of the big changes expected to arrive with Update 1. Beyond that update, we’re still making progress on DOOM Eternal’s Invasion mode and the first DLC expansion of the Year One Pass. Please look forward to more information on those later this year.

Source : Bethesda

