DOOM Eternal 15 minute gameplay teaser

Today DOOM Eternal officially launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox one platforms providing the latest instalment of the DOOM franchise for fans to enjoy. If you’d like a glimpse of what you can expect from the gameplay check out the video embedded below created by the team over at VG247.

If you’re just getting started with DOOM Eternal a few tips to help along the way as you start your journey jump over to the PC Gamer website where James Davenport provides 10 useful tips for getting started in DOOM Eternal.

“DOOM Eternal begs for a beginner’s guide, even for experienced FPS players. New weapons, demons, and wild ideas are introduced throughout its entire runtime. By the end, it’s hardly recognisable, a breathless anxiety-driven shooter about tamping down a seemingly limitless demon army. Between babysitting your resources, flinging around the arena like a racquetball, and finding the time to, you know, shoot things, Doom Eternal is a lot to take in. Let’s smooth out that difficulty curve with a few tips and tricks. We’ll point you to some neat options and extras to play with too.“

Source : VG247

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals