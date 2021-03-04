DOOM 3 VR Edition announced for PlayStation VR



Bethesda Softworks has this week taken to the official PlayStation blog and the PlayStation VR Spotlight to announce the DOOM 3 VR Edition, which will soon be available on the PlayStation VR headset. DOOM 3: VR Edition features Doom 3 and its expansions, Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission, retooled for PS VR technology. Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more.

“Feel even closer to the terror with all-new VR enhancements that allow you to peer around corners, angling your shots with flashlight-mounted weapons using motion controls, 180-degree quick-turn functionality to catch demons sneaking up from behind and an immersive wrist-mounted display to track your health, armor and ammo. Combined with the original Doom 3’s critically acclaimed blend of action and horror gameplay, virtual reality fans are in for one Hell of an experience with Doom 3: VR Edition. “

“Uncover the secrets of the UAC’s unholy experiments, encounter uncanny monstrosities in claustrophobic environments, and wield an arsenal of iconic (and even otherworldly) weaponry with new textures, shaders and sound effects as you survive against the forces of Hell across over 15 hours of heart-stopping action.”

Source : Bethesda Softworks

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals